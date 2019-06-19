Man and woman found dead in flat sparking police probe

The two bodies were found by officers attending a call on Monday.

Probe: Man and woman found dead in flat. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A man and woman have been found dead by police officers in Fife.

The bodies were found within a flat in Links Place, Elie after officers received calls reporting concern for the occupant.

When they arrived both people within the property were dead.

The find took place at around 5.10pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are investigating following the death of two people in the East Neuk.

"At around 5.10pm on Monday, officers attended at an address in Links Place, Elie, after receiving a report of concern for the occupant.

"Upon entering the property, a man and woman were found dead within.

"Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. "

