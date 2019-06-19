  • STV
Paralysed ex-mountain biker takes on epic peak challenge

Jenness Mitchell

Peter Lloyd will climb Mount Snowdon on Saturday in a special wheelchair he controls with his chin.

By Jenness Mitchell & Clare McNeill

A former mountain biker who was left paralysed from the neck down after an accident is set to scale Wales' tallest mountain.

Peter Lloyd, of Edinburgh, will climb Snowdon on Saturday in a special off-road chair he controls with his chin.

He told STV News: "It's definitely about proving to people that you can still do things that you want to do after an injury like this, proving things you might not thought were possible, are possible."

Daredevil: Peter Lloyd has got his sights set on Mount Snowdon.

The 22-year-old was a national champion in mountain biking before he fell and broke his neck during the last 100 metres of a ride in 2017, leaving him paralysed.

He said: "I don't know what happened - my front wheel slipped off a root and spat me over the bars.

"I went over and landed on the top of my head, and then I think I heard a crack and couldn't move or feel anything below my neck.

'It's definitely about proving to people that you can still do things that you want to do after an injury like this, proving things you might not thought were possible, are possible.'
Peter Lloyd

"I think it takes a while for it to truly sink in that this is permanent; this isn't something you're going to recover from.

"There were some really dark days. Sometimes I'd just wake up and not really speak, and have a cry and I didn't really understand why.

"But things bet better. Luckily my friends and family are absolutely amazing."

Accident: Mr Lloyd spent a year recovering in hospital.

After spending a year in hospital recovering, the mountain biking community, along with Mr Lloyd's family and friends, raised £17,000 to buy his state-of-the-art, one-of-a-kind motorised wheelchair.

He said: "I can still go out with my friends, I can walk my dogs, can go to mountain biking events, it's amazing."

Mr Lloyd's wheelchair has made an incredible difference to his life and has enabled him to adapt to his hobby rather than having to give it up altogether.

Now, he's got Snowdon's summit in his sights.

'They'll be carrying spare batteries and things. It'll probably be the case that I'm driving on and waiting for them.'
Peter Lloyd

He said: "I wanted to climb Snowdon as a mountain biker with my friends on my 18th birthday, but it was 70mph winds so we couldn't, and I just never got round to it again.

"So it just so happens that my first time up Snowdon will be in a wheelchair.

"I'll be delighted - not just to get there, but to be there with my friends and family.

"My parents are coming as well, my dogs will be there, all my close friends. I'll be buzzing.

"They'll be carrying spare batteries and things. It'll probably be the case that I'm driving on and waiting for them."

Adventurer: Family and friends raised £17,000 to buy his wheelchair.

Mr Lloyd will be part of a team taking on the Push Up challenge - an annual fundraising event for charity Back Up, which supports those with a spinal cord injury.

The mammoth feat involves teams of between ten and 16 people, one of which must be a wheelchair user, and means pushing, pulling, climbing and wheeling as a team to reach the summit and back down again, covering approximately eight miles of steep, mixed surfaced terrain.

Mr Lloyd hopes to complete the 3560ft in around six hours, hoping his triumph will inspire others.

He added: "Back Up are an amazing charity.

"They don't only help people who use wheelchairs and teach them skills, but help their friends and family too."

