Man charged with murder following death in Edinburgh

Alistair Edmond died in hospital after being found with serious injuries.

Court: Walker was remanded in custody (file pic). © STV

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a death in Edinburgh.

Alistair Edmond, 37, was found with serious injuries after officers were called to reports of a disturbance in Viewcraig Gardens at about 4pm on Monday.

Mr Edmond was taken to the city's royal infirmary, where he later died.

Gary Walker, 52, was charged with murder when he appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Walker, of Edinburgh, was remanded in custody, the Crown Office confirmed.

The case was continued for further examination and he is expected to return to court next week.

