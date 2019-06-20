Everything you need to know about the Royal Highland Show

The annual agricultural event returns to Ingliston in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Edinburgh over the weekend as the annual Royal Highland Show returns for its 179th year.

The agricultural show will see more than 2000 livestock competitors bringing over 6,500 animals to the show, which will see more than 900 competitions will take place.

Visitors can also enjoy displays and exhibitions, including world-class equine displays, countryside pursuits and educational workshops.

The Scotland's Larder Live area will see visitors treated to Scottish produce as well as cookery demonstrations, and will also host the results from the Scottish Championships in bread, cheese, butter and ice cream.

With more than 200,000 visitors due to enjoy the Royal Highland Show this year, here's what you can expect at this year's event.

What is it all about?

The Royal Highland Show is the flagship event for the charity Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland, which was founded in 1784.

The four-day event is seen at the pinnacle of the agricultural calendar, with competitions held for livestock, exhibitors showcasing agricultural products and food and drink areas celebrating Scottish produce.

Now in its 179th year, the show originally toured Scottish towns and cities before being permanently held at Ingliston from 1960 onwards.

Its royal title was bestowed upon the event by King George VI during the 1948 show, which was held in Inverness.

It is estimated that the Royal Highland Show has an annual economic impact of more than £65m.

Where is the Royal Highland Show held?

The Royal Highland Show is held at Ingliston near Edinburgh Airport.

The event runs from Thursday June 20 to Sunday June 23 and the show is open from 7am until 8pm for the general public each day, closing at 6pm on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland has warned people travelling to the show that the A8 is expected to be busy over the weekend and has encouraged drivers to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their journey.

Organisers encourage visitors to use public transport where possible to avoid congestion.

What is there to do?

With more than 900 competitions taking place over the four-day show, there are plenty of events for the whole family to enjoy.

Prizes are awarded for the best cattle, sheep and horses in different categories, with horse riding, showjumping and carriage riding events also taking place.

Organisers have even compiled a list of 101 things to do at the Royal Highland Show, including making your own Scottish smoothie using pedal power, catching an ABBA tribute act, enjoying Scottish produce in the Scotland's Larder Live area and watching sheep shearing demonstrations.

Diesel, a search and rescue dog deployed to major incidents including earthquakes in New Zealand and Nepal, will also star at the event.

Kitted out in his rescue uniform, he will be part of the Department for International Development display, which will see aid staff demonstrating a 'lifesaver' water filter and a 3D printer used to create surgical and engineering parts.

