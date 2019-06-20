Groom fights for life after falling off balcony at wedding

Chris Mallon had just married his wife Avril hours before the fall in West Lothian.

Hotel: The newlywed is in a coma.

A groom is fighting for his life after falling through a hotel balcony on his wedding night.

Chris Mallon had just married his wife Avril hours before the fall at the Macdonald Houstoun House in Uphall, West Lothian.

The newlywed is in a coma at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after plunging 12ft off a hotel balcony.

A spokeswoman for the hotel said: "Our thoughts are with Christopher Mallon and his family."

West Lothian Council is investigating the incident with health and safety chiefs.

A spokesman added: "We are aware of an incident and an investigation is currently underway in line with health and safety regulations. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1.59am on June 15 to attend an incident at the Macdonald Houstoun House.

"We dispatched two ambulances to the scene, with the first crew arriving at 2.04am.

"We transported one male patient in his 50s to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary."