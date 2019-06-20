Thieves raid football stadium before crashing stolen van

Police were called to Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena following the break-in on Thursday.

Thieves have raided Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena to steal a van before smashing it into a lamppost.

Police were called to the Scottish Premiership side's stadium between 3am and 4.15am on Thursday.

A gang forced entry into one of the suites before stealing a three-figure sum of cash and a van.

The thieves then crashed the Vauxhall Movano into a lamppost just a mile away from the arena on Almondvale Road before fleeing.

Constable Kenny Alexander said: "The football stadium is close to a residential area, with other businesses nearby and as such, someone may have witnessed suspicious activity or got a good look at the suspects, despite the early hour of the morning.

"If you believe you have any information that can assist this investigation then please contact police immediately.

"Our initial examination of the van suggests at least one of the occupants may have been hurt and so we'd also request that members of the public who saw anyone with injuries, that may have been as a result of the collision on Almondvale Road, to also get in touch."