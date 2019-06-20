Grey seals can copy songs and human speech, study finds

Researchers from the University of St Andrews believe the mammals could help study speech disorders.

Grey seals can copy human speech and songs using the same sound production mechanisms as humans, research has found.

A team from the University of St Andrews believe the mammals could help study speech disorders.

Researchers Dr Amanda Stansbury and Professor Vincent Janik, of the Scottish Oceans Institute (SOI) at the University of St Andrews, worked with three young grey seals and monitored them from birth to determine their natural repertoire.

The seals were then trained to copy new sounds by changing their formants, the parts of human speech sounds that encode most of the information that we convey to each other.

Zola, one of the seals, was particularly good at copying melodies that were played to her, copying up to ten notes of songs such as Twinkle Twinkle Little Star and other popular themes.

'Copies were not perfect but given that these are not typical seal sounds it is pretty impressive.' Lead researcher Dr Amanda Stansbury

Two other seals were taught combinations of human vowel sounds that they copied accurately.

Lead researcher Dr Amanda Stansbury said: "I was amazed how well the seals copied the model sounds we played to them.

"Copies were not perfect but given that these are not typical seal sounds it is pretty impressive.

"Our study really demonstrates how flexible seal vocalisations are. Previous studies just provided anecdotal evidence for this."

Professor Vincent Janik, Director of the SOI at the University of St Andrews, added: "This study gives us a better understanding of the evolution of vocal learning, a skill that is crucial for human language development.

"Surprisingly, nonhuman primates have very limited abilities in this domain.

"Finding other mammals that use their vocal tract in the same way as us to modify sounds informs us on how vocal skills are influenced by genetics and learning and can ultimately help to develop new methods to study speech disorders."

