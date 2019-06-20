  • STV
Man and woman found dead in house in 'murder-suicide'

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Valerie Richardson was murdered in a house in Elie, Fife, while Ross Thom was also found dead.

Murder: Forensic officers have been called.
A woman and a man have been found dead in a murder-suicide.

Valerie Richardson, 49, was murdered in a house in Links Place, Elie, Fife, at 5.10pm on Monday.

Ross Thom, 39, from Cellardyke, was also found dead in the property. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

The house has been cordoned off while forensic officers carry out investigations.

Inspector Chris Mill said: "We understand that these deaths have come as a great shock, not only to the local community in Elie but to the families of both individuals.

"Our specially trained officers will continue to support the families with all the assistance they may require. "We have conducted a thorough investigation of the property in Links Place and, along with the results of the post-mortem, we are satisfied that Valerie Richardson's death is suspicious and is being treated as a murder.

"While an official cause of death has yet to be established for Ross Thom, we do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.

"This appears to have been an isolated incident and no other individuals are being sought in connection with these deaths."

