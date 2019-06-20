  • STV
Schoolchildren empowered to help their local wildlife

Jenness Mitchell

RSPB Scotland's Wild Champions project will launch later on this year.

Wild Champions: The RSPB Scotland project will launch in August. Picture by Andy Hay
Wild Champions: The RSPB Scotland project will launch in August. Picture by Andy Hay

Schoolchildren in Edinburgh and Glasgow will be given the chance to help improve their local greenspaces for nature, thanks to a new project from RSPB Scotland.

Launching in August, Wild Champions will help children to identify and record all the wildlife that lives near their schools, starting with their own grounds and then looking further afield to rivers, woodlands, parks and gardens.

Pupils will then be supported to come up with targeted conservation actions or campaigns to help this wildlife, such as creating pollinator corridors, reducing litter and plastic waste, or putting up nest boxes.

Empowering: The project will encourage young people to take action. Picture by Eleanor Bentall
Empowering: The project will encourage young people to take action. Picture by Eleanor Bentall

Tremaine Bilham, RSPB Scotland education officer, said: "We have developed this programme to empower young people to take action for nature, and it could not have come at a more crucial time.

"With the health of our planet in crisis, it's more important than ever that we give young people not only the opportunity to experience nature but to help nature too.

"This project will give young people the tools and skills they need to put their learning into practice to give nature a home in their communities.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for young people to experience hands-on, curriculum-led learning while improving their local spaces for wildlife."

The programme will aim to encourage schools to make connections with community groups, city councils and other organisations to improve urban biodiversity.

It will also give pupils an opportunity to work towards their Wild Challenge Award, an RSPB scheme that prompts children to connect with and learn about nature through a series of fun and engaging activities.

Future: The project is at the heart of the RSPB's work. Picture by Neil Harrison
Future: The project is at the heart of the RSPB's work. Picture by Neil Harrison

Claire Carter, RSPB Scotland head of fundraising & communications, added: "Working with, through, and for young people is at the very heart of the RSPB's work.

"This project puts young people in the driving seat to think creatively about designing their school grounds and community greenspaces so that they may become richer in biodiversity and wildlife.

"We look forward to working with schools across the central belt to make a real difference for nature and improve the wellbeing of children."

