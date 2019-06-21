Man stabbed in face and chest during street attack

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital after the attack in Edinburgh at 3am on Friday.

Injured: Man stabbed on face and chest.

A man has been stabbed in the face and chest during an attack in Edinburgh.

The 24-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident on Queensferry Street Lane at around 3am on Friday.

The lane was taped off as police officers carried out investigations on Friday afternoon.

Investigating officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward by calling 101."