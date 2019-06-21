Bus drivers vote for strike action over 'hostile' culture

More than 1700 Unite members could walk out of Lothian Buses over Edinburgh's busy festival period.

Lothian Buses: Drivers to go on strike. Lothian Buses

Drivers have voted for strike action ahead of talks to resolve a dispute over a "hostile" culture at Lothian Buses.

Unite said more than 1700 members could walk out over Edinburgh's busy festival period in August after 91.3% backed the action in a ballot. The turnout was 63.2%.

The union said the dispute stemmed from poor workplace relations at Lothian Buses.

Talks with the company will take place on June 28 after previous discussions broke down.

Lyn Turner, Unite regional industrial officer, said the ballot had delivered an emphatic result.

She said: "The scale of the result is testament to the lack of trust and confidence which Unite's 1,700-strong membership has in the current Lothian Buses management.

"Unite will now enter imminent talks with Lothian Buses at Acas in a positive and constructive manner in the coming days.

"We do so in an effort to resolve this dispute and we want to mutually agree a number of measures, which could easily avert any industrial action.

"However, this requires Lothian Buses to enter these talks in the same manner and if they do not then Unite has a clear mandate to issue a notice for strike action at any time."

Richard Hall, Lothian's managing director said: "We've held amicable discussions with union officials over recent weeks and we hope that Unite will enter into next week's meeting at ACAS with a resolve to avoid strike action that would be damaging for Edinburgh's population and visitors, as well as all our colleagues in the business.

"Of those who were eligible to vote, over 57% have voted for strike action. Over 36% opted not to take part in the ballot at all.

"Should the union take the decision to go out on strike, we will continue to work positively with all our colleagues across the business whether they have voted in favour or not. We sincerely hope that strike action will be averted, however."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.