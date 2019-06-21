Six men arrested after pensioner robbed in own home

Police have charged five of the men in connection with the robbery in Fife.

Dunfermline: The robbery occurred in the Gowkhall area. Google 2019

Six men have been arrested in connection with a robbery in Fife that left an 80-year-old woman terrified.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, February 22, a group of men forced their way into the pensioner's home in Gowkhall, Dunfermline - where they assaulted her before making off with a quantity of jewellery, which included a Rolex watch.

A major investigation was launched by detectives from Fife's Criminal Investigations Department, who then worked with colleagues across Police Scotland, as well as Merseyside Police.

As a result of enforcement action carried out on Thursday, five men aged 24, 28, 32, 37 and 50 were arrested in the Garston area of Liverpool.

A sixth man, aged 22, was arrested in the Oxfordshire area and inquiries are ongoing.

Five men have now been charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective sergeant Stewart Andrew said: "This was an extremely frightening ordeal for the victim and since this incident we have been working hard conducting inquiries in the Fife area and further afield in the North West of England.

"As a result of joint enforcement work with colleagues and partners, five men are due to appear in court in connection with the incident and our inquiries continue.

"I would like to thank the public for their support during this investigation, along with the officers involved from Police Scotland and Merseyside and Thames Valley Forces, which has resulted in these arrests."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.