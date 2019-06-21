Scotland's largest electric bike hire scheme launched

E-bikes will be available to hire in Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

Healthy: The largest electric bike hire scheme in Scotland has been launched.

The largest electric bike hire scheme in Scotland has been launched, with 120 available in the Forth Valley region.

E-bikes will be available to hire in Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire, with 12 charging stations across the council areas.

The £500,000 scheme, run by the Forth Environment Link charity and funded by Transport Scotland, NHS Forth Valley, Sestran and the local authorities, will enable people to hire a bike for £2 per journey or a £65 annual fee for unlimited journeys.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital: Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick launched the project.

Launching the project at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "This flexible scheme provides affordable and easy access to modern e-bikes at a fraction of the cost required to buy the latest models.

"This initiative supports our climate ambitions, improves air quality and benefits our health and sense of well-being - directly contributing to our objective of developing an active nation where more people can enjoy the benefits of walking and cycling than ever before."

Forth Environment Link executive director Clara Walker said: "Forth Bike aims to connect communities across Forth Valley, opening up access to services and employment opportunities by offering a flexible, inexpensive and environmentally friendly way to travel.

"Cycling is also great for our health. E-bikes give as little or as much assistance as you need, making them great for those getting back in the saddle or new to exercise."

Gearing up: The e-bikes will last for up to 60 miles on a single charge.

The e-bikes will last for up to 60 miles on a single charge and councillors from Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling said they hope the scheme will encourage locals and tourists to opt for the bikes over cars.

Falkirk Council environment spokesman Paul Garner said: "This exciting project will deliver low carbon travel options for residents and visitors to explore the area.

"The bike share scheme will significantly add to the facilities for tourism and the town centre.

"We are hopeful that more cycle hire base units will be installed in other sites soon."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.