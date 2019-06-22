Major delays as thousands head to Royal Highland Show

Drivers are facing huge tailbacks on roads including the M9 at Newbridge, Edinburgh.

Highland Show: Thousands are expected to attend the event. Traffic Scotland

Major delays are being caused as thousands of people head to the Royal Highland Show.

Those attending the event are facing huge tailbacks on roads including the M9 at Newbridge, Edinburgh, and the M8 at Ingliston.

Nearly 200,000 visitors are expected to attend the Edinburgh show which has been going for 179 years.

The four-day event features 6000 farm animals and nearly 1000 competitions.

Organisers have also warned car parks in the area are at capacity.