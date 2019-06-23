Man seriously injured after falling from bridge onto M90

Emergency services were called to the busy route at junction 4 near Kelty, Fife.

A man has been seriously injured after falling from a bridge onto the M90.

Emergency services were called to the busy route at junction 4 near Kelty, Fife, shortly after 1.20pm on Sunday.

The man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Major delays have been caused after the road was closed heading southbound.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At about 1.20pm, police attended at junction 4 of the M90 near Kelty following reports of a person having fallen from a bridge.

"The male has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee."