Man seriously injured after falling from bridge onto M90
Emergency services were called to the busy route at junction 4 near Kelty, Fife.
A man has been seriously injured after falling from a bridge onto the M90.
Emergency services were called to the busy route at junction 4 near Kelty, Fife, shortly after 1.20pm on Sunday.
The man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Major delays have been caused after the road was closed heading southbound.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At about 1.20pm, police attended at junction 4 of the M90 near Kelty following reports of a person having fallen from a bridge.
"The male has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee."