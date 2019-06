Stuart Emslie was found dead near Laverock Avenue in Kirkcaldy following a search.

Stuart Emslie: His body was found in woods.

The body of a missing man has been discovered in woods.

The 42-year-old was last seen at 2pm on Thursday having not been in touch with family.

A search was carried out by police before his body was found.

The death is not thought to be suspicious.