ScotRail says more trains on time with fewer cancellations

The train operator said in Fife, 93.25% of trains met their punctuality target in recent weeks.

ScotRail has said the completion of driver and conductor training in the east of the country has shown a positive impact on services, with cancellations in the region at their lowest level in a year.

ScotRail outlined a performance improvement plan in March as part of a remedial agreement reached with Transport Scotland.

It followed complaints of cancellations and overcrowding on services in Fife and the Scottish Borders, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon describing ScotRail's performance as "unacceptable".

The operator said on Monday its improvement plans were on track, with more trains running on time, fewer cancellations to services, and more seats throughout the country.

ScotRail said it had successfully implemented a timetable change and was scheduled to exceed its commitment of hiring an extra 55 drivers and 30 conductors in 2019.

Operations director David Simpson said: "The successful delivery of our remedial plan remains a priority for everyone at ScotRail and I am delighted to see the progress we have made in such a short period of time.

"We put in a lot of work to identify the areas that would have the most impact for our customers, and meeting those commitments is improving punctuality, reducing cancellations, and providing more seats throughout the country."