Heroic war 'barge sisters' remembered in peace garden

Commemoration of nurses who transported wounded soldiers in hospital barges along canals.

Professor Yvonne McEwan and Reverend Jack Holt have opened the peace garden. STV/National Library of Scotland

By Clare McNeill

The forgotten heroines of the First World War are being commemorated in a new 'peace garden' which has opened in Edinburgh.

Scotland's 'barge sisters' were nurses who transported wounded soldiers in hospital barges along canals in France, Flanders, and Egypt.

The garden has been created at Polwarth Parish church, which sits on the banks of the Union Canal.

Those behind the memorial say it's about time they received the recognition they deserve.

Professor Yvonne McEwan, from Scotland's War, said: "They were the unsung people of the war, the hospital barges isn't something people don't really talk about.

"And they actually transported some of the worst cases and probably had one of the hardest jobs because they worked in very, very confined spaces.

"It brought a whole different set of challenges and a lot of inventiveness as well.

'Barge sisters' transported wounded soldiers along canals. National Library of Scotland

"If you've got spinal injuries, serious abdominal injuries, head injuries, you couldn't be put in an ambulance and transported over rough terrain, so in order to reduce risk of death they were put on to the barges because it was a slow, soft ride on the water."

The barge wards, with 30 beds and no windows, travelled in flotillas of five along the canals; three were wards, one was stocked with medical supplies and the other was for staff accommodation.

One diary entry by Sister Millicent Bruce Peterkin from Edinburgh Royal Infirmary described the difficult conditions.

She wrote: "Undoubtedly one of the greatest drawbacks to the barges was the want of windows in the sides, which would have given us more light and air.

"This lack of air became most apparent during the last few months of the war... This was especially so if the load consisted of gassed cases, for, notwithstanding the fact that they were supposed to be washed all over, and have their gassed uniforms removed in hospital, they still seemed to constantly exude the smell of the gas, their breath being especially foul.

'They were the unsung people of the war, the hospital barges isn't something people don't really talk about' Professor Yvonne McEwan

"Frequently, also, they were badly burned, and covered with huge watery blisters, which, when burst, seemed to smell badly.

"More than once, after evacuating such a load, I have felt quite 'gassed' myself, with sore eyes, sickness, and difficulty in breathing, similar symptoms being shown by other members of the staff."

Members of Polwarth Parish Church thought the banks of the canal would be the perfect place for a tribute, as their gardens are popular and well used by veterans for various community activities.

Reverend Jack Holt said:"It seemed to be that people from that background came to us and it seemed this would be a good way we could support them and make spaces the wider community could use."

