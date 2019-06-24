Flash flooding causes travel chaos after heavy rainfall

An Amber flood alert has been put in place for areas including Edinburgh and Lothians on Monday.

Flood alert: Cars are submerged in water. @garyfarmsocial

Flash floods are causing chaos on Edinburgh's roads after the city was battered by heavy rainfall.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued flood warnings for Edinburgh and Lothians, Central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Flights from Edinburgh Airport were also experiencing delays as a result of the weather.

The airport is open and operational but some passengers have been warned to expect delays.

Sepa issued the Amber flood alert on Sunday warning of potential disruptions.

It said: "Heavy thundery rain is possible on Monday which may lead to surface water flooding impacts.

"This could cause disruption due to flooding from local surface water runoff and over-spilling of small watercourses.

"Due to the nature of the rainfall, it is difficult to predict which areas are most at risk, however the overall risk is expected to decline by the end of the day.

Road floods: A90. @polscotrpu

"Members of the public are advised to check Traffic Scotland website before travelling."

Police Scotland said: "Due to adverse weather conditions there is flooding on a number of roads in the Edinburgh area including Queensferry Road and Maybury Road, please take care when driving and use alternative routes if possible."

Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine's office has also been affected by the floods.

Posting on her Twitter account she said: "Powers off in my office as we've flooded...normal service will resume ASAP."

Several videos have appeared on social media showing the impacts of the flooding.

In some of the clips people can be seen standing on the top of their cars that appear to stuck in the water.

Twitter user Vonny LeClerc said: "Unbelievable scenes in Edinburgh. The roads are literally bursting open like geysers. Water up to my headlights."

The A90 at the Cramond Brigg is currently restricted in both directions.

Drivers have been reminded to drive to the conditions.

A Police Spokesman said: "if it looks too deep for your vehicle to get through, consider an alternative route."

Sport's performance centre Oriam has also fell victim to the heavy rain.

On their Twitter account they revealed that all group exercise classes would be cancelled after "considerable flooding" within the facility.

More to follow.

