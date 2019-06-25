Flooding clean-up under way as heavy rain sweeps Scotland

Schools in Stirling have been closed on Tuesday following a downpour of torrential rain.

Edinburgh: The torrential downpour caused flooding. Edinburgh Trams

Schools in Stirling have been closed following a downpour of torrential rain which swept across parts of Scotland.

On Monday evening flash floods caused chaos for commuters and businesses.

A Tesco supermarket appeared to have suffered a failure in its roof due to the weather, while pictures showed cars struggling to get through the water.

On Tuesday morning, Stirling Council advised that Wallace High, Ochil House and Castleview School would remain shut following the downpour.

Drivers have also been advised that Sheriffmuir Road in the city remains closed, as does the underpass at the Customs Roundabout.

On Sunday, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued flood warnings for Edinburgh and Lothians, Central Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

In the capital on Monday, Edinburgh Trams shared pictures of the flooding and advised that services had been suspended.

Passengers at Edinburgh Airport also experienced delays due to the weather.

Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, posted a video online of her flooded office, while other clips showed people stranded on top of their cars.

Across in Stirling, a group of friends made a splash down one of the city's streets - slipping, sliding and swimming.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.