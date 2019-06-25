Pensioner vanishes after leaving for a walking trip

Colin Lees, from Dunfermline, set off for Glencoe on Friday but has not been seen since.

Missing: Colin Lees disappeared after setting off for Glencoe. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A pensioner from Fife has vanished after leaving for a walking trip.

Colin Lees, from Dunfermline, set off for Glencoe on Friday but has not been in touch with family or friends since.

The 74-year-old's white Fiat Ducato converted campervan - with the registration SP16 CHC - was last seen driving along the A82 on Friday.

Concern is now growing for his welfare, with police urging anyone who knows his current whereabouts to get in touch.

'Given the recent adverse weather, we want to locate him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and we'd urge anyone who knows where we can find him to contact police immediately.' Sergeant Tony Rogers

Sergeant Tony Rogers said: "Colin is believed to be in relatively good health, but it's obviously a concern that he has yet to get in touch with anyone since he began his journey.

"Given the recent adverse weather, we want to locate him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and we'd urge anyone who knows where we can find him to contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if Colin sees this appeal, then please get in touch so we can confirm you are alright."

