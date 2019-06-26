Hunt for driver after road worker injured in hit-and-run

The 52-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury after the incident on the A7.

Borders: The worker was struck on the A7. Google 2017

A road worker was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury after being wounded in a hit-and-run in the Scottish Borders.

The 52-year-old man was involved in the collision with a small red car while he was carrying out maintenance work on the A7 at Glenmayne at around 11am on Tuesday.

The driver failed to stop and continued travelling towards Galashiels.

The victim was then taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment to a serious arm injury.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the red car and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Lucy Murray said: "This collision resulted in the road worker sustaining a painful injury that required medical attention, yet the driver failed to stop to offer assistance and provide a statement to police.

"We would urge other motorists who were on the A7 at the time and witnessed what happened, or can help us identify the motorist and vehicle involved, to contact police immediately.

"In particular, if you believe you have any relevant dashcam footage of this incident, then please get in touch."

