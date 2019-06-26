Row over self-service beer and wine taps at 'student hotel'

Planning permission granted despite police concerns over 676-bed student accommodation.

Planning permission has been granted for 676-bedroom 'student hotel'.

Students will be able to help themselves to alcohol from a self-service tap at new flats in Edinburgh.

Police raised concerns over the facility at the planned new 676-bedroom "student hotel" in Fountainbridge.

Vita Edinburgh will have a communal room, capable of holding 430 residents, who can all pour themselves up to four drinks at a time - a choice of two beers, a red wine and a white wine.

Sergeant John Young, from Police Scotland, told a council meeting that alcohol-related crime and health harm is "above the Edinburgh average" in the area.

He said police were concerned over "insufficient staff being present in the licensed area" and that there was a chance of "free access without challenge" to the self-service beer pump.

Edinburgh councillor David Key also criticised the plans, saying they were in danger of "creating a gated community" where students were "sitting here, drinking their beer and going to bed".

He added: "It's a way of basically not employing bar staff. There's also this lack of supervision. We could have 400 people here, all drinking four beers each - having a big party, essentially."

But councillors approved the plans after receiving reassurances from the developers.

Stephen McGowan, representing the applicants, said the communal area would stop serving alcohol at 11pm and will include "full supervision" from staff.

The alcohol can only be accessed by using a special card topped up with credit. The owners agreed that a four-drink maximum will be put on each card.

After the plans were approved, licensing convener Councillor Norman Work said: "When I heard about self-service beer, alarm bells rang - but I'm pleased there will be a limit.

"I think you have convinced us - it is quite innovative. Having no public access is also quite beneficial."

