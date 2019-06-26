Rapist who attacked support worker during home visit jailed

Albert Caballero was sentenced to eight years for assaulting and raping the woman in Edinburgh.

Albert Caballero: The rapist was jailed.

A man who raped a support worker during a help visit to his home has been jailed.

Albert Caballero was sentenced to eight years in prison for assaulting and raping the woman during the visit at his flat in Portobello, Edinburgh.

After the attack, Caballero repeatedly urged the victim to phone the police to tell them he had raped her.

He also contacted the emergency services and told a call handler that he raped the woman and intended to jump in front of a bus if officers did not arrive within minutes.

Two officers later found him outside an unmanned police station and he told them: "I've raped someone. I'm guilty. I've done a very bad thing."

Lord Kinclaven said: "There is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence. No other method of dealing with you is appropriate."

He added: "It was an attack carried out against a young woman who was acting in the course of her employment as your support worker."

The judge told Caballero: "She was someone who had supported you a professional capacity for a number of years."

Lord Kinclaven also ordered the rapist to be kept under supervision for a further four years because of "the gravity of the offence and to provide a measure of protection for the public".

The judge warned if Caballero breached licence conditions during that period he could be returned to prison.

He told Caballero he would have faced a 12-year prison sentence but for his early guilty plea in the case.

Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC told the court: "This is a horrible attack on a young lady who was performing a supportive role to the accused and was doing so in the course of her duties and employment."

The court heard Caballero, 46, worked part-time as a cleaner but received support from a charity group which helps children and adults with learning difficulties.

Advocate depute Jo McDonald said: "The accused has learning difficulties and suffers from paranoia, irrational fixations and epilepsy."

Inspector Jonny Wright said: "This was an absolutely terrifying ordeal for the woman, who entered Caballero's flat with the intention of trying to help him.

"This is a horrendous attack under any circumstances, but that it took place during the course of the victim's work makes it even more shocking.

"I wish to commend the victim for her courage and strength throughout the investigation.

"We welcome this conviction and want to reassure the public that we are committed to working with our partners to fully support victims, while ensuring people like Caballero are brought to justice."