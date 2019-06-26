  • STV
Airfield which hosted T in the Park set to be transformed

Jenness Mitchell

Plans have been submitted to turn the site into a hub for aviation enthusiasts and outdoor pursuits.

Balado: Developers hope to upgrade the airfield.
Balado: Developers hope to upgrade the airfield. Veedar / Wikipedia

Developers hope to transform T in the Park's former Balado site into a hub for aviation enthusiasts and outdoor pursuits.

Hilton Estates Ltd has submitted plans to demolish the Second World War control tower at Balado Airfield and replace it with a two-storey modular building to provide "upgraded and improved visitor reception facilities" that will "become the heart of all the airfield activities".

They said there was increasing demand for both light aircraft flight training and hangar space for private pilots.

They claim the existing control tower has been modified and repaired over several years, but would require extensive works to bring the building up to the required specification - which was "not cost effective nor value for money".

The former military airfield was a satellite airfield to RAF Grangemouth from 1942 to 1953 and the distinctive white dome, shaped like a giant golf ball, housed a NATO satellite station from 1985 to 2006.

Perhaps most famously, the airfield was the home of Scotland's largest musical festival - T in the Park - from 1997 to 2014.

Festival: T in the Park was held in Balado from 1997 to 2014.
Festival: T in the Park was held in Balado from 1997 to 2014.

The festival was eventually moved after concerns were raised about a pipeline that runs underneath the site as the event grew to attracting crowds of around 85,000.

However, INEOS FPS Ltd have written to Perth and Kinross Council with no objections to the latest development.

On behalf of the company, Clark Findlay said: "We consider the safety and engineering integrity of the INEOS FPS Forties Pipeline will not be affected by this proposed development hence we have no comment to make on this application."

Balado Airfield has been operating as an outdoor activity centre since 1988.

Three separate planning applications have been lodged in respect to the new development.

Alongside the visitor hub, the developers also want to build new hangar buildings for extra space and an off-road track for "driving experiences" that will be available to the public and corporate customers.

The planning agent stated: "The applicant's future business plan is to focus on outdoor activities associated with the existing airfield - maintenance, operation and training of light aircraft - and existing privately organised corporate events."

To date, no objections have been submitted against the control tower demolition plans.

Kinross-shire councillor Willie Robertson is supportive of the development.

He said: "It's well used by microlight flyers. It's a really good facility to have in the area. I think it would be good for the area.

"It's good to see money invested in the local infrastructure."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.