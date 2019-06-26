Senior care managers suspended amid bullying claims

SB Cares, which is run by Scottish Borders Council, provides adult social care services.

Scottish Borders Council: Four managers have been suspended. Google 2019

Four senior managers have been suspended from the Scottish Borders' largest care provider.

SB Cares, which is run by Scottish Borders Council, employs 800 staff to provide adult social care services across the region - including home care, care homes, day services and independent living services.

It is understood the managers have been suspended amid allegations of bullying and misconduct.

Scottish Borders Council confirmed an investigation was ongoing, but wouldn't discuss the suspensions.

A spokesperson said: "We are unable to comment on individual employment matters."

