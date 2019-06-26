Two wanted over serious assault after Scotland v England

Images have been released of the two women police are looking to speak to.

Assault: Woman attacked after rugby match. Police Scotland

Two women are wanted in connection with a serious assault that took place in Edinburgh following a Scotland vs England rugby match.

Police have released images of the two people they are looking to speak to in connection with the assault that left another woman seriously injured.

The 32-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the attack that took place at The Three Sisters pub in the Cowgate area on Saturday, March 16.

The incident took place between 9.30pm and 10.30pm just hours after Scotland and England played out a dramatic draw at Twickenham stadium.

The Scots had come from 31-0 down to then throw away an unlikely win against the hosts.

The first woman police are looking to trace is described as white, around 30-years-old with a slim build and long dark hair.

At the time of the assault she was wearing black clothing and hoop earrings.

The second woman is described as being around 30-years-old with a medium build and medium-length blonde hair.

She was wearing a beige jacket and had the Scotland flag painted on her cheek.

Detective Constable Kelly McGarvey, from Gayfield CID, said: "This was a serious incident which resulted in the victim sustaining a painful injury to her hand.

"In addition to urging anyone who was in the premises to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the two women in these photos.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.