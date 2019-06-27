Woman dies after being found beside man in burning car

Both people were found by emergency services near Drumcross Farm in Bathgate on Tuesday.

Bathgate: The burning car was found near Drumcross Farm. Google 2019

A woman has died after being found seriously injured next to a man in a burning car.

The pair, both 47, were found by emergency services near Drumcross Farm in Bathgate, West Lothian, after the alarm was raised shortly after 6pm on Tuesday.

The couple were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The woman, who was found with significant burns to her body and a head wound, died from her injuries on Thursday.

Officers said the man also suffered burns, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland confirmed the woman's death is being treated as "suspicious" and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating following the death of a woman who was found seriously injured in the Bathgate area.

"At around 6.15pm on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a car alight near to Drumcross Farm.

"On arrival, a 47-year-old woman was found with significant burns to her body and an injury to her head.

"She was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she sadly passed away on Thursday.

"A 47-year-old man was also found with burns to his body and was taken to hospital where he continues to be treated. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"The woman's death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries into the full circumstances of this incident are continuing."

