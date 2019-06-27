First women golfers invited to join world's oldest club

The formerly men-only Muirfield in East Lothian has asked 12 women to take up membership.

Muirfield members voted to admit women in 2017. STV

Women golfers have been invited to join the world's oldest club for the first time.

The formerly men-only Muirfield has asked 12 women to take up membership two years after the rules were changed.

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG), which runs the East Lothian club, said it marked a "milestone" in its history.

In 2016, the club was stripped of the right to host the Open Championship after members initially voted against accepting women.

Alistair Campbell, HCEG captain, said: "It is my great pleasure to announce that 12 women have been formally invited to join the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers.

"This marks a milestone in the club's illustrious history, and we look forward to welcoming all of our new members to share in the great values and traditions of our club.

"We are delighted now to have completed the extensive renovation of the clubhouse which includes improvements to the whole building for the first time since 1980."

