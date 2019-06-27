  • STV
  • MySTV

Bird of prey caught in illegal trap suffered before death

Jenness Mitchell

Police are investigating the death of the hen harrier, which was killed in Perthshire.

Hen harrier: Rannoch as a chick in 2017.
Hen harrier: Rannoch as a chick in 2017. Brian Etheridge

WARNING: Graphic image below.

A bird of prey that got caught in an illegal trap on a Perthshire grouse moor experienced "significant unnecessary suffering" before it died.

Police are now investigating the death of the satellite-tagged hen harrier, which was recovered between Aberfeldy and Crieff in May.

The post-mortem report from SRUC veterinary laboratory said: "The bird was trapped by the left leg in a spring trap at time of death.

"Death will have been due to a combination of shock and blood loss if it died quickly or to exposure and dehydration/starvation if it died slowly.

"Either way the bird will have experienced significant unnecessary suffering."

The female hen harrier - called Rannoch - had been tagged through the RSPB's Hen Harrier Life project in July 2017.

Data showed that she stopped moving in November 2018, however the solar-powered tag battery drained before her exact location was established.

After it recharged in the spring sunlight, RSPB Scotland officers were finally able to recover Rannoch's remains.

Fatal: Rannoch died in the illegal trap.
Fatal: Rannoch died in the illegal trap. RSPB Scotland

Dr Cathleen Thomas, project manager for the Hen Harrier Life project, said: "We are absolutely devastated that Rannoch has been a victim of crime; the life of this beautiful bird was cut short in the most horrific way due to human actions.

"Satellite tagging has revealed the amazing journeys made by hen harriers but also uncovers how their journeys end.

"Often the birds disappear with their tags suddenly ceasing to function as perpetrators go to great lengths to hide the evidence of their crimes; Rannoch's death in a spring trap is evidence of one way in which these birds are being killed.

"In terms of their population size, hen harriers are the most persecuted bird of prey in the UK, and their population is now perilously low, so every loss we suffer impacts the continued survival of the species."

'We are absolutely devastated that Rannoch has been a victim of crime; the life of this beautiful bird was cut short in the most horrific way due to human actions.'
Dr Cathleen Thomas

Ian Thomson, head of investigations at RSPB Scotland, added: "This latest killing of a hen harrier is truly appalling.

"The actions of the individual who set this trap were both reckless and indiscriminate, and showed a complete disregard for both the law and the welfare of local wildlife."

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

He said: "Police Scotland can confirm it has received a report regarding a hen harrier having been caught in a spring trap in an area of land between Aberfeldy and Glen Almond, and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing."

If you have any information in relation to Rannoch's death, call the police on 101 or the RSPB's confidential raptor crime hotline on 0300 999 0101.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.