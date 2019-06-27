Bird of prey caught in illegal trap suffered before death

Police are investigating the death of the hen harrier, which was killed in Perthshire.

Hen harrier: Rannoch as a chick in 2017. Brian Etheridge

WARNING: Graphic image below.

A bird of prey that got caught in an illegal trap on a Perthshire grouse moor experienced "significant unnecessary suffering" before it died.

Police are now investigating the death of the satellite-tagged hen harrier, which was recovered between Aberfeldy and Crieff in May.

The post-mortem report from SRUC veterinary laboratory said: "The bird was trapped by the left leg in a spring trap at time of death.

"Death will have been due to a combination of shock and blood loss if it died quickly or to exposure and dehydration/starvation if it died slowly.

"Either way the bird will have experienced significant unnecessary suffering."

The female hen harrier - called Rannoch - had been tagged through the RSPB's Hen Harrier Life project in July 2017.

Data showed that she stopped moving in November 2018, however the solar-powered tag battery drained before her exact location was established.

After it recharged in the spring sunlight, RSPB Scotland officers were finally able to recover Rannoch's remains.

Fatal: Rannoch died in the illegal trap. RSPB Scotland

Dr Cathleen Thomas, project manager for the Hen Harrier Life project, said: "We are absolutely devastated that Rannoch has been a victim of crime; the life of this beautiful bird was cut short in the most horrific way due to human actions.

"Satellite tagging has revealed the amazing journeys made by hen harriers but also uncovers how their journeys end.

"Often the birds disappear with their tags suddenly ceasing to function as perpetrators go to great lengths to hide the evidence of their crimes; Rannoch's death in a spring trap is evidence of one way in which these birds are being killed.

"In terms of their population size, hen harriers are the most persecuted bird of prey in the UK, and their population is now perilously low, so every loss we suffer impacts the continued survival of the species."

'We are absolutely devastated that Rannoch has been a victim of crime; the life of this beautiful bird was cut short in the most horrific way due to human actions.' Dr Cathleen Thomas

Ian Thomson, head of investigations at RSPB Scotland, added: "This latest killing of a hen harrier is truly appalling.

"The actions of the individual who set this trap were both reckless and indiscriminate, and showed a complete disregard for both the law and the welfare of local wildlife."

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

He said: "Police Scotland can confirm it has received a report regarding a hen harrier having been caught in a spring trap in an area of land between Aberfeldy and Glen Almond, and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing."

If you have any information in relation to Rannoch's death, call the police on 101 or the RSPB's confidential raptor crime hotline on 0300 999 0101.

