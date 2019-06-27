Cancer warrior: New treatment shrinks teenager's tumours

Kira Noble, 16, stopped chemo earlier this year and is responding well to new drug.

Latest scans have given Kira Noble a major boost.

A schoolgirl known as the 'cancer warrior' is responding well to a new treatment, her mum has said.

Kira Noble learned earlier this year that her Neuroblastoma was incurable and revealed she was going to stop chemotherapy.

Instead, the 16-year-old from Edinburgh began using an experimental drug - and learned this week that her tumours had shrunk.

Neuroblastoma affects around 100 children a year in the UK and has the lowest survival rate of all childhood cancers.

However, latest scan results have provided the teenager with a major boost - allowing her to "live her best life and enjoy being a teenager".

Kira's mum Aud Noble said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce that latest scan result shows Kira's Neuroblastoma to be responding well to the experimental ALK inhibitor drug Lorlatini.

"There is marked decrease in disease which is fantastic news.

"What an amazing piece of news to be receiving on Kira's final visit to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh before it moves."

Ms Noble said Kira let out a huge "whoop" and punched the air when the scan results were revealed.

"One of its biggest side-effects is the appetite stimulant," Ms Noble said. "She is constantly hungry and wants to eat often.

"This side effect could however potentially be a good one though for kids who are under-nourished due to the harrowing effects of chemotherapy and the affect it has on kids' abilities to eat."

Kira, from Edinburgh, has relapsed four times in four years since she was first diagnosed and has undergone various treatments.

Late last year she travelled to New Jersey in America for Proton Beam Therapy - a less intrusive form of radiotherapy.

The family have kept wellwishers updated throughout her journey on the Facebook page 'Kira the Machine'.

In 2018 almost £500,000 was raised in a few short weeks to allow Kira to have surgery in the US.

