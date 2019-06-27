Man injured after being struck by car in hit-and-run

The 25-year-old victim was taken to hospital after the incident in Bathgate on Thursday.

Injured: Man struck by car in hit-and-run. STV

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run.

The 25-year-old was on Marjoribanks Street at its junction with Hopetoun Street, Bathgate, when he was hit by the vehicle at around 10.10am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended the scene and he was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a serious leg injury.

Police said it is possible that the driver of the car, which drove off after the incident, may not have realised that he was involved in a collision.

Anyone with any information or may have witnessed the collision have been asked to come forward as enquires continue.

Constable Steven McAlpine said: "The pedestrian has suffered a painful, but not life-threatening injury to his leg and we are continuing to engage with him to get a fuller picture as to what happened during this collision.

"There is potential that the driver involved may not be aware they were involved in a collision and if you think it could have been you that was driving the vehicle in question, then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, any members of the public who witnessed the incident, or who believe they might have relevant dash-cam footage, should also get in touch."