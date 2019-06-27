CCTV of man wanted over assault of 21-year-old woman

Police have released an image of the man they are looking to speak to.

CCTV: Man wanted after woman assaulted. Police Scotland

CCTV images of a man police are looking to speak to in connection with the assault of a 21-year-old woman have been released.

The man is wanted over the assault that took place on the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh on June 2.

The incident happened at around 4am on St Bernard's Row.

Officers wish to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information to assist with their inquiries.

The man, who spoke with a Spanish accent, is described as being of Mediterranean appearance, around 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build and dark coloured hair.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a short dark-coloured jacket, light-coloured trousers and dark shoes.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Craig Guthrie from the Public Protection Unit said: "This has been a frightening experience for the woman and as part of our inquiries we're eager to speak to the man pictured.

"I'd urge anyone who can help us identify and trace him to get in touch with officers as soon as possible."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.