  • STV
  • MySTV

Human skull unearthed ahead of new hotel's construction

Jenness Mitchell

Other items dug up in Edinburgh included a sequence of buildings spanning the last millennium.

Old Town: The new Virgin Hotel can now be built in Edinburgh.
Old Town: The new Virgin Hotel can now be built in Edinburgh.

A human skull was unearthed during an archaeological dig ahead of the construction of a new hotel in Edinburgh.

Other items discovered during the works included medieval rubbish pits, wells and leather, a 13th century trebuchet ball and an early cannonball.

A sequence of buildings spanning the last millennium - including hearths, wattle panels and structural timbers - were also unearthed, alongside shoes, textiles, knives, jewellery and clothes.

A costrel - a traditional early drinking vessel made of leather - was also recovered.

Unearthed: A medieval jug and 13th-14th century barrel were dug up.
Unearthed: A medieval jug and 13th-14th century barrel were dug up.

Some of the discoveries potentially date back to the Bronze Age and chart the development of early Edinburgh in the shadow of Castle Rock.

Following the completion of the archaeological works, construction on the first Virgin Hotel in Europe will begin within weeks.

The building works were initially deferred following archaeological surveys carried out on the site.

The hotel, in the Old Town, is now expected to open next year.

Raul Leal, Virgin Hotels CEO, said: "We always knew that India Buildings was a special place and a very special development for Virgin Hotels, though I'm not sure we could have guessed just how amazing it really is.

"A unique insight has been gained into life in Edinburgh and the city's development over nearly 1000 years.

"While we've been keen to get on with the India Buildings development, we know how important it is to take advantage of an opportunity like this to shine a light on the lives and history of the city's earliest residents and communities.

"Virgin Hotels is proud to have played a part in work of such national importance.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with the city through to the hotel opening, and we will look at ways we can inform our guests of the rich history beneath the rooms in which they will sleep."

Discovery: A costrel and medieval gaming dice were found.
Discovery: A costrel and medieval gaming dice were found.

The archaeological works have involved close cooperation with Edinburgh Council.

Culture and communities convener, Councillor Donald Wilson, said: "As a council we are fully committed to understanding and preserving the story of this great city, and I would like to thank Virgin Hotels, AOC Archaeology and CGMS for working so closely with our team on this fascinating project.

"It just goes to show how important it is that we take the opportunity with every major development in the city to investigate what's underneath with a thorough excavation.

"The items found will help provide new insight into some of the earliest chapters in Edinburgh's story, and I'm sure, will launch future scientific papers and exhibitions.

"We also look forward to seeing the first Virgin Hotel in Europe opening here in the near future."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.