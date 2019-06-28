  • STV
  • MySTV

Biker paralysed after crash says there's life after injury

Victoria Pease Victoria Pease

Stuart McMillan, 51, broke his spine after colliding with a car whilst on his motorbike.

Outlook: Stuart says there is life after a spinal injury.
Outlook: Stuart says there is life after a spinal injury.

A biker who was left paralysed from the chest down after a horror road smash believes there is life after a spinal injury.

Stuart McMillan, 51, broke his spine, leg and pelvis after colliding with another car while on his motorcycle.

The dad-of-two spent seven months in hospital and despite retaining the use of his arms he was left with no feeling below the chest.

Stuart from Gorebridge, Midlothian admitted he wanted to give up in the early days of his recovery.

But through Spinal Injuries Scotland (SIS) he now dedicates his time to supporting other survivors of spinal cord injuries in the hope they too find a way to embrace life in a chair.

'I remember asking the police officer to save themselves an ambulance call out and just put a bullet in me.'
Stuart McMillan

He said: "I knew immediately after the crash that I was paralysed as I couldn't feel my legs.

"I remember asking the police officer to save themselves an ambulance call out and just put a bullet in me.

"I laugh at it now because looking back I know how stupid it sounds and that it was just the fear talking.

"But I've since found ways to lead a normal life and I don't want anyone to feel the way I did."

Stuart's life-changing crash happened around 12.15pm on March 15, 2017.

He was returning home from a gym session on his Ducati Diavel 1200cc on an unclassified road between Cockpen and Carrington in Midlothian when he collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Stuart enjoys hobbies such as hand cycling despite his paralysis.
Stuart enjoys hobbies such as hand cycling despite his paralysis.

Medics at Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh found Stuart sustained complete breaks to his T6 and T7 vertebrae, a fractured pelvis, broke his right leg and left wrist as well as six broken ribs.

He was transferred to a specialist spinal unit at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he remained an in-patient for seven months and had metal plates and bolts fixed to his spine.

During this time, devoted wife Lynda, to whom Stuart has been married for 28 years, visited every day alongside their two children Erin, 18, and Matthew, 11.

Speaking ahead of the annual SIS summer meeting at Castle Semple in Renfrewshire, Stuart said: "The medical care really was great - by sheer chance I even bumped into one of the first responders in the street once I left hospital so I was able to extend my thanks to her.

"But once you leave hospital you are kind of on your own and I simply would not be here if it wasn't for the love and support from Lynda and the kids and other spinal injury survivors who you can learn from.

"Lynda has had to adapt to a life she probably never thought she would and I do think about things like not getting to walk Erin down the aisle or be able to play with Matthew like I used to."

'A wheelchair might change your life, but it certainly doesn't stop it.'
Stuart McMillan

Stuart, who had been around and ridden motorbikes for 40 years, does not regret choosing two wheels instead of four.

His accident meant he could no longer work as a field production technician on the Forties Oil Field but he now volunteers as an SIS support worker across the south of Scotland.

On July 3, the charity's summer event will be held at Clyde Muirshiel Regional Park near Lochwinnoch and promises to give spinal injury survivors the chance to rediscover their independence.

Kayaking, powerboating and hand-cycling will be on offer, giving survivors the chance to meet like-minded people from across the country.

Stuart added: "There is life after a spinal injury and no one should fear the chair - it's as simple as getting back outside and surrounding yourself with the things and people you love.

"I might occasionally need help with silly things like closing the blinds but I can still drive my car or go to the pub with friends and even enjoy outdoor pursuits like sailing or hand-cycling.

"A wheelchair might change your life, but it certainly doesn't stop it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.