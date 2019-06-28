Woman who died after being found burned in car blaze named

The woman died in hospital on Thursday after being found in the burning car beside a man.

Ann Drummond: Died after being found in car. Police Scotland

A woman who died after being found badly burned in a car with a seriously injured man has been named.

Police say they are treating the death of Ann Drummond as suspicious.

The 47-year-old from Livingston died in hospital two days after being found in the burning car near to Drumcross Farm in Bathgate.

A 47-year-old man, who sustained significant burn injuries, was also in the car that was found just after 6pm on Tuesday.

The couple were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where Ms Drummond, who also suffered a head injury, died on Thursday.

The man remains in hospital where staff have described his condition as serious.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The death is being treated as suspicious and enquires are ongoing."

