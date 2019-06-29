  • STV
  • MySTV

Queen hails 'remarkable' Scottish Parliament at celebration

STV

The Queen attended an event celebrating the Scottish Parliament's 20th anniversary.

Remarkable: The Queen has hailed the Scottish Parliament.
Remarkable: The Queen has hailed the Scottish Parliament. Getty Images

The Queen has hailed the "remarkable" Scottish Parliament as she took part in an event to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Two decades after she officially opened the first elected assembly in Edinburgh, the Queen said it was still "at the centre of Scottish public life".

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told how legislation passed at Holyrood had "made Scotland a better place".

The SNP leader said: "Although this parliament is only 20 years young, it has long come of age."

She added: "This parliament is firmly established as the centre of this nation's public life. We have become the democratic institution which people look to, to reflect their priorities, values, hopes and dreams."

The Queen, accompanied by her son, the Prince of Wales - who is known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay - said she had "watched Scotland grow and prosper" over the last two decades.

"This parliament is firmly established as the centre of this nation's public life. We have become the democratic institution which people look to, to reflect their priorities, values, hopes and dreams."
Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

She added: "As we look to the future, it is my sincere hope that this Parliament, and all those who come to serve in it, will use the power of this chamber to celebrate those invisible pillars of our communities, and follow their example by working tirelessly to improve people's lives, and strengthen the bonds of friendship and partnership both at home and abroad."

Ahead of the Queen's arrival, the Crown of Scotland was brought in a procession from Edinburgh Castle to Holyrood, carried by the Duke of Hamilton and accompanied by the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion of the Scots Guards.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh met the royal party, with the Queen then going on to greet Ms Sturgeon and senior figures from the other political parties at Holyrood.

Current and former MSPs were present, along with some of the Scots who were born on July 1 1999 - the day the Scottish Parliament was officially opened.

Mr Macintosh said over the last 20 years Holyrood had "grown into a self confident institution".

'It is my sincere hope that this Parliament, and all those who come to serve in it, will use the power of this chamber to celebrate those invisible pillars of our communities, and follow their example by working tirelessly to improve people's lives.'
The Queen

And he noted some of the parliament's achievements, including "the smoking ban and the minimum pricing of alcohol, free personal care and the abolition of tuition fees, the removal of Section 28 and the introduction of equal marriage".

Mr Macintosh added: "I am proud of that legislative record, but just as important is that the parliament itself has evolved to reflect the needs of the people we serve."

And Ms Sturgeon said: "The 290 Acts this parliament has passed have varied in their impact. But from land reform in the first parliament to equal marriage in the last, to the Social Security Act in this, they have all made Scotland a better place."

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who was one of the MSPs elected 20 years ago, watched proceedings from Holyrood's gallery.

The MP said afterwards: "This is a really important day. I remember the opening ceremony so clearly and I remember, too, the sense of excitement that people right across Scotland shared at the opening of their new parliament."

He added: "As a UK Government minister I'm proud to have played a role in delivering extra powers following the Calman Commission and, more recently, the Smith Commission.

"Through the Scotland Acts, we have made Holyrood one of the most powerful devolved parliaments in the world. Holyrood is well-equipped to face the next 20 years."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.