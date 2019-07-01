Contract agreed to build new marina on Union Canal

A detailed plan for the West Lothian development will be submitted later this year.

Winchburgh: The new marina will be built on the Union Canal. Michael Laird Architects

A contract has been agreed to build a new marina on the Union Canal in West Lothian.

The detailed plan - which will include 20 berths and 29 canal moorings alongside leisure and commercial spaces - will be submitted later this year by Winchburgh Developments and Scottish Canals.

It has a scheduled opening date of 2021.

Winchburgh marina - which will be located at the heart of the new town that will have 3450 homes - will be connected by a footbridge to the new Daisy Park and will provide access to the Union Canal towpath.

John Hamilton, CEO of Winchburgh Developments Ltd, said: "The new marina is an important part of the masterplan for Winchburgh, providing new leisure facilities for the local community and visitors to enjoy.

"It will also feature new commercial space suitable for restaurant and cafe facilities, which has already started to attract enquiries.

"It will be well connected to the town's other green spaces, including the new Daisy Park, via a network of footpaths as well as national cycle routes ensuring that it is easily accessible."

Katie Hughes, estates director at Scottish Canals, added: "The new Winchburgh Marina is part of our ongoing investment in the Union Canal, creating a vibrant area within the new Winchburgh town centre that people will want to visit, live and work in.

"Improved access to the canal ensures that people will be able to take best advantage of the waterways and towpaths that offer a range of leisure facilities including boating, cycling, walking, running and fishing."

