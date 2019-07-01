Schoolboy taken to hospital after being struck by car

The seven-year-old was injured on Low Road, Auchtermuchty, at around 11.15am on Monday.

A young boy was taken to hospital after being struck by a car in a Fife town.

Following the arrival of emergency services, the schoolboy was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 11.15am to Low Road, Auchtermuchty, after reports of an incident between a child and a car.

"The seven-year-old was taken to Ninewells Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"At around 2pm the road reopened."

