Man found with serious head injuries in town street

The 47-year-old was discovered in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, at around 12.20am on Sunday.

Tillicoultry: The injured man was found in Park Street. Google 2019

A man was found with serious head injuries in a Clackmannanshire street.

The 47-year-old was discovered in Park Street, Tillicoultry, at around 12.20am on Sunday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Officer inquiries are ongoing to establish how the man became injured.

Detective sergeant Yvonne Leishman said: "At this time, we are appealing for anyone in Park Street or the surrounding area between midnight and 12.30am who saw anything suspicious, to please contact police immediately.

"We are particularly interested in speaking to the occupants of a dark-coloured car and a smaller light-coloured car seen driving along Park Street towards Hareburn Road, just prior the arrival of emergency services.

"If you were one of these individuals, please get in touch."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.