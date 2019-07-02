Firefighters tackle blaze as it rips through house
Four appliances were called to the scene at Edinburgh's Redhall Place on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Edinburgh.
Four appliances were called to the scene at Redhall Place shortly after 8am on Tuesday.
There are no reports of any injured or missing people, however firefighters remain at the scene to ensure the area is safe.
Station manager David Hepburn said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.03am on Tuesday, July 2, to reports of a fire at a house on Redhall Place, Edinburgh.
"Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a turntable ladder to the scene where firefighters extinguished the fire.
"No injuries have been reported.
"Crews are currently checking for further fire spread."
