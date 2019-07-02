Firefighters tackle blaze as it rips through house

Four appliances were called to the scene at Edinburgh's Redhall Place on Tuesday morning.

Blaze: Redhall Place. Google 2019

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a house in Edinburgh.

Four appliances were called to the scene at Redhall Place shortly after 8am on Tuesday.

There are no reports of any injured or missing people, however firefighters remain at the scene to ensure the area is safe.



Station manager David Hepburn said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.03am on Tuesday, July 2, to reports of a fire at a house on Redhall Place, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a turntable ladder to the scene where firefighters extinguished the fire.

"No injuries have been reported.

"Crews are currently checking for further fire spread."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.