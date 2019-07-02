Tributes to mum who died after being found burned in car

Ann Drummond was found alongside a seriously injured man near a farm in Bathgate on June 25.

Car blaze death: Ann Drummond. Police Scotland

Relatives of a woman who died after being found badly burned in a car have paid tribute to their "compassionate" mum.

Ann Drummond was found alongside a seriously injured 47-year-old man near to Drumcross Farm, in Bathgate, on Tuesday June 25.

Both had sustained significant burns to their body and Ms Drummond, from Livingston, passed away in hospital the following day.

Her death is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are continuing.

The man remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Following her death, Ms Drummond's family said: "Our mum was a talented, compassionate and happy woman who was infinitely strong and lived a brave and exciting life.

'We are proud and honoured to call her mum and are all utterly devastated to have lost her.' Family of Ann Drummond

"We are proud and honoured to call her mum and are all utterly devastated to have lost her.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Detective inspector Nick Brookfield said: "Our deepest sympathies remain with Ann's entire family and we are continuing to support them while at the same time progressing our inquiries into her death.

"If you believe you have any relevant information to assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3227 of June 25.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.