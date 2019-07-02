Plans for groundbreaking new care village revealed

The innovative development - which will be built in Fife - is the first-of-its kind in Scotland.

Fife: The development includes a care home and day care centre. Fife Council

Plans for a groundbreaking new care village in Fife have been revealed.

Fife Council's development - the first-of-its-kind in Scotland - will see a two-story 36-bed residential care home and day care centre with a nursery built on the site of the former Kirkland High School.

It will also provide a ten-place day services facility with associated support rooms, community drop-in facility to serve the village and the community as a whole, as well as a 39-place nursery facility and external play area.

It will also boast a new playground, gardens, landscape open space and care housing bungalows.

The village will be carbon friendly, with solar roof panels and a link to the district heating scheme.

Co-location of facilities with the care home will allow for a new approach to be taken to the planning of shared outdoor spaces which cannot be facilitated in the existing stand-alone nurseries.

These spaces will complement the planned shared spaces within the care village.

Plans: The development is the first-of-its kind in Scotland. Fife Council

In the design statement, Fife Council wrote: "As a replacement to the ageing Methilhaven home, it will provide a variety of care services to the local community on one site, including residential care, community drop-in, day services, nursery, and extra care housing."

The site has been lying empty since 2016 after the old high school was demolished.

It was later declared surplus land by the council after the completion of the new Levenmouth Academy.

Labour councillor David Graham, spokesperson for health and social care, said: "The proposed new care village in Methil is a fantastic example of services working together to invest in our local community.

"The planning application submission is only the first part of the development process and is quite a significant step forward for us in taking forward this groundbreaking development which is the first of its type in the country.

"The Health and Social Care Partnership will continue to speak to the residents in the surrounding area giving updates as the proposal progresses into the forthcoming stages."

