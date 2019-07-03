Queen hosts annual garden party at Holyrood palace

Thousands of guests expected to join the monarch in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The Queen hosts an annual garden party at Holyrood. © STV

The Queen is to host a royal garden party at her official residence in Scotland.

Thousands of guests are expected to join the monarch in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Wednesday for the event.

Attendees are chosen from a range of backgrounds for the positive impacts they have had on their communities.

The event forms part of Holyrood week, which also includes the ancient Ceremony of the Keys and an investiture.

The Queen bestowed honours on 65 people, including stars of Scottish sport, charity campaigners and military veterans, during an investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Tuesday.

Among them were former chairwoman of Sport Scotland Louise Martin, who brought the Commonwealth Games to Glasgow in 2014, and Scotland rugby great and MND campaigner Doddie Weir.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.