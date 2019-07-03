Hearts goalkeeper's attacker banned from football for year

Zdenek Zlamal was punched by Hibs fan Edward Harrold during an Edinburgh derby last season.

Zdenek Zlamal was attacked during the Edinburgh derby. SNS

A man has been banned from all Scottish football matches for a year after attacking Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal during an Edinburgh derby.

Hibs fan Edward Harrold was found guilty of punching the Czech star as he went to collect the ball from the away section at Tynecastle last October.

The 20-year-old from Musselburgh was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work when he was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Giving evidence during Harrold's trial earlier this year, Zlamal told Sheriff Alison Stirling: "I was going to pick up the ball and throw it back into the game when someone hit me."

When defence solicitor Ross Jenkins asked Zlamal why he had gone back and clapped to the Hibs' fans, he replied: "It was the best way to answer the fist, because some people who are hurt punch back, but that is not my way."

Mr Jenkins put it to Zlamal he had been "tapped on the nose and theatrically fell to the ground".

The keeper replied: "I never in my life was making it up. I don't like to be pretending to anything."

During the game, then Hibs manager Neil Lennon was hit by a coin thrown from the Hearts section.

