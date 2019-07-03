  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands attend Queen’s annual garden party in Edinburgh

STV

The Princess Royal, Duke of York and the Earl of Forfar were also at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Royal: The Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Royal: The Queen at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Getty Images

Up to 10,000 people enjoyed tea in the presence of the Queen as she hosted her annual Scottish garden party.

The Queen was joined by three of her four children - the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, now known as the Earl of Forfar when in Scotland - as they mingled with guests in the sunshine at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

She wore a coral pink coat and matching hat by designer Angela Kelly for the occasion.

One of those introduced to the Queen was 29-year-old Jason Byers, who was with his mother Pam and his three-year-old guide dog Becky.

Mr Byers, from Innerleithen in the Borders, said afterwards: "It was an honour to meet Her Majesty and I still can't believe I've done it. I'm thrilled to bits.

"We had a conversation about what I do for volunteering and she was asking how old my dog was and how long I'd had her.

"I do a lot of voluntary work for Guide Dogs for the Blind, I fundraise for them.

"I also work for the Royal Voluntary Service, at a breakfast and lunch club for the elderly and I work in a local charity shop in my town. I'm a very busy volunteer."

Martha Bruce was part of a group of eight people from the Women's Royal Army Corps Association in Scotland, which is marking its centenary year.

The 97-year-old said she last met the Queen when she was a child.

Lady Bruce, from Fife, said: "I had no idea [I'd meet her] when I asked if we could possibly get tickets because it was the centenary year.

"That's all I thought they'd give us. Now they've given us all this."

Scottish Youth Theatre actor Saul Davidson, 22, from Glasgow, declared that he was "absolutely buzzing" after being introduced to the Queen.

He said: "We just told her that we went on a tour with a play and it was about mental health. She said it was great that we were doing something like that."

Fellow SYT actor Rachel Still, 23, also from Glasgow, said: "I think it's super-exciting to be invited to something like this, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and there are so many amazing organisations and people here."

Attendees are chosen from a range of backgrounds for the positive impacts they have had on their communities.

The event forms part of Holyrood week, which also includes the ancient Ceremony of the Keys and an investiture.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Queen met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Holyrood's presiding officer Ken Macintosh during private audiences at the palace.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.