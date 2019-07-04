Four police officers hurt after being attacked by dogs

The officers were bitten and scratched by three dogs in Dalkeith, Midlothian, on Thursday.

Four police officers and a woman have been injured after being attacked by three dogs in a flat.

Police were called to a fight in Shadepark Gardens in Dalkeith, Midlothian, at 4.10am on Thursday.

Four officers were attacked by three dogs who were in the flat, while a woman also suffered multiple dog bites.

Two of the officers were bitten on the legs and arms, a third was scratched on the stomach and a fourth suffered a hand injury.

A fifth was also injured after allegedly being punched in the face by a man.

All the officers were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary alongside the man and woman who have been arrested.

Inspector Arron Clinkscales said: "Officers were called to an address in Dalkeith at around 4.10am on Thursday following a request of assistance from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

"Upon arrival at the property, one woman was found with injuries caused by multiple dog bites and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Four police officers sustained injuries from dogs whilst within, and in the vicinity, of the property. A fifth officer was assaulted, sustaining a facial injury.

"A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the incident which will be investigated with the utmost seriousness. I wish all injured parties a full and quick recovery."

One of the dogs was caught and placed in the back of a police van while the other two were held in the flat.

A heavy police presence, including a specialist dog unit, remained at the scene before the two animals were removed from the flat at 10.30am.