  • STV
  • MySTV

Rapists attacked woman they lured into bogus taxi 

STV

Two men jailed for sex attacks on teenager after she left nightclub on New Year's Day.

Jailed: Abel Muntean and Raul Novac.
Jailed: Abel Muntean and Raul Novac. Police Scotland

A man posed as a taxi driver before raping a woman who got into his car.

Abel Muntean, 19, then drove her to another man, who also raped her on New Year's Day 2017.

Muntean picked up his 18-year-old victim outside a nightclub in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in the early hours before carrying out the sex attack.

He then took her to his accomplice Raul Novac, 34, at a house in the town.

Muntean was jailed for ten years and Novac for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday.

Novac was sentenced to a further two years and three months after fleeing Scotland to his homeland of Romania, which resulted in a European Arrest Warrant being issued.

Judge Lord Uist told Muntean: "The crimes of which you were convicted are of such a grave nature that a very lengthy period in custody must be the outcome in order to punish you, deter you and others from committing such crimes and for the protection of the female public from harm from men such as you."

'You were convicted by the jury of shocking, predatory and outrageous criminal conduct consisting of the abduction and two rapes of the same 18-year-old woman who was unknown to you.'
Lord Uist.

He then told Novac: "Your commission of this offence has been described as opportunistic, but you also have continued to deny your guilt and shown no remorse."

During their trial, the woman, now 20, said that she had gone clubbing with work colleagues before meeting Muntean after being asked to leave by security.

She told the court: "I asked him if he was a taxi and he could take me home and he said 'yes'."

She said he pulled out a bottle of Jack Daniel's and asked her if she wanted a drink.

The woman said she took a drink and added: "I can't remember anything after that."

Her next memory was waking up naked in a bed in a strange house. She said: "My body was in agony."

Muntean, of Glenrothes, and father-of-three Novac were placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.