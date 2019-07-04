Hundreds evacuated after blaze near Scottish Parliament

Explosions could be heard on Holyrood Road in Edinburgh on Thursday afternoon.

Edinburgh: Explosions could be heard. Tom Cressey

Hundreds of people have been evacuated after a blaze at an electrical substation near the Scottish Parliament.

Explosions could be heard on Holyrood Road in Edinburgh at 12.35pm on Thursday.

Workers and residents have been evacuated while smoke could be seen billowing across Edinburgh.

Fire: Roads have been closed. Dr Bob MacKintosh

Roads have been closed while the flames are being tackled.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.35pm on Thursday to reports of a well-developed fire involving an electrical substation near Holyrood Road, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised three fire appliances and an aerial appliance and firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire.

"Crews are working alongside partners in Police Scotland to evacuate nearby properties as a precautionary measure.

"Crews currently remain on the scene."