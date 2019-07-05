Concerns for missing teenager not seen for four days

Elle Marshall, 15, was last seen in Kirkcaldy on Monday afternoon, police said.

A search is underway for a missing teenager who has not been seen in four days.

Elle Marshall, from Inverkeithing in Fife, was last seen near Links Street, Kirkcaldy, at around 2.30pm on Monday.

Police say concerns over the 15-year-old's welfare are growing and have appealed for the public's help.



Sergeant Katie Blackwell, of Dalgety Bay Police Station, said: "Elle has been reported missing to police and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her.

"She is known to have links in both the south-west Fife and Kirkcaldy areas.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen Elle or knows where she is to please contact police immediately.

"If Elle reads this appeal, I too would ask that she gets in touch with Police or her family to let us know that she is safe."

Those with information can contact Dalgety Bay Police Station via 101.

